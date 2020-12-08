Man (45) arrested on suspicion of the murder of Robbie Lawlor

DETECTIVES IN THE North have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of the murder of Robbie Lawlor.

Lawlor was shot dead in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on 4 April 2020.

It’s understood his killing was related to the ongoing Drogheda feud, which involves criminal enterprises on both sides of the border.

Lawlor was also considered a suspect in the murder earlier this year of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

The PSNI said that a 45-year-old man had been arrested today on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee