Tuesday 8 December 2020
Man (45) arrested on suspicion of the murder of Robbie Lawlor

The PSNI said it had made an arrest over the April killing of Lawlor in Belfast earlier today.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 5:04 PM
Robbie Lawlor was shot dead earlier this year.
DETECTIVES IN THE North have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of the murder of Robbie Lawlor.

Lawlor was shot dead in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on 4 April 2020.

It’s understood his killing was related to the ongoing Drogheda feud, which involves criminal enterprises on both sides of the border.

Lawlor was also considered a suspect in the murder earlier this year of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

The PSNI said that a 45-year-old man had been arrested today on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

