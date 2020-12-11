#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 December 2020
Two men charged with the murder of Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor

The men, aged 37 and 45, will appear before a district judge in Belfast magistrates’ court today.

By Press Association Friday 11 Dec 2020, 9:03 AM
Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in Belfast earlier this year.
TWO MEN HAVE been charged with the murder of Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor.

Lawlor, 36, was shot dead outside a house in the Ardoyne area of Belfast in April.

The two men accused of his murder also face a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The men, aged 37 and 45, will appear before a district judge in Belfast magistrates’ court today.

Lawlor was shot in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne at about 11.50am on Saturday April 4.

He had previously been linked with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in Co Louth in January.

