Two men charged with the murder of Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor

Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in Belfast earlier this year.

Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in Belfast earlier this year.

TWO MEN HAVE been charged with the murder of Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor.

Lawlor, 36, was shot dead outside a house in the Ardoyne area of Belfast in April.

The two men accused of his murder also face a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The men, aged 37 and 45, will appear before a district judge in Belfast magistrates’ court today.

Lawlor was shot in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne at about 11.50am on Saturday April 4.

He had previously been linked with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in Co Louth in January.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons