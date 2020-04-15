This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Police investigating murder of Robbie Lawlor issue appeal for information about hooded man

The 36-year-old was shot dead outside a house in Belfast at around 11.50am on Saturday 4 April.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 7:55 PM
1 hour ago
Police at the scene at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area of Belfast
Image: David Young
Police at the scene at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area of Belfast
Police at the scene at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area of Belfast
Image: David Young

POLICE INVESTIGATING THE murder of Dublin man Robbie Lawlor in Belfast have issued an appeal for information about a hooded man.

Detectives from the PSNI say the hooded man was seen close to the scene of the murder in the Ardoyne area last week.

The 36-year-old was shot dead outside a house in Etna Drive at around 11.50am on Saturday 4 April.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said the investigation into the killing “continues to progress”.

“It’s been over a week and a half since the brutal, broad-daylight killing and I have received reports of a person, wearing a black jacket with the hood up, carrying a holdall while walking along Jamaica Way towards Old Park,” he said.

“I would like this person to come forward to police so they can be eliminated from my inquiries.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who noticed someone matching this description that day.”

He also renewed his general appeal for witnesses both to the murder of Lawlor and also to the setting alight of a silver Volkswagen Scirocco car, registration YLZ 7052, which was discovered burnt out in nearby Kingston Court shortly after the shooting.

“This was a horrific and callous murder, carried out in close range and in broad daylight, and those involved need to be removed from the streets and our communities,” he added.

“At this stage, I believe that a single gunman was involved in the killing, firing multiple shots at the victim and striking him a number of times.

“The murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

“These dangerous people, who didn’t think twice about bringing guns and bullets into this local community where children were out playing in their gardens, need to be removed from society.”

Anyone who may have captured any footage of the incident is ask to upload it to the major incident public portal.

Meanwhile, information can be provided to police on 101, the incident room on 02890 2595422, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

