THE SEARCH FOR missing man Robert Murray has been stood down.

Gardaí said this morning that the decision was made after a body was found at Renmore Beach in Co Galway.

Foul play is not suspected in the incident. A file is to be prepared for the coroner.

The body was discovered on Sunday. Robert Murray (25) was last seen on 8 January in Galway city centre. A major search had been underway and gardaí thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.