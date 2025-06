AUSTRALIAN-BORN IRISH resident Robert Pether, who has been imprisoned in Iraq for the last four years, has been released on bail, the Tánaiste has said.

Foreign affairs minister and Tánasite Simon Harris confirmed that Pether has been released and, for the time being, remains in Iraq. He said efforts are ongoing to return him to his home with his family in Co Roscommon.

Pether, an engineer who is an Irish resident, was working in Iraq alongside his Egyptian colleague Khalid Radwan for Dubai-based firm CME Consulting for over four years until a contract dispute disrupted their work.

In 2021, Pether and Radwan were invited to attend the Iraqi Central Bank for a meeting, when they were arrested. Both men were sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay a $12m fine, despite allegedly no evidence being shown at the day-long trial.

Following an investigation by the Geneva-based UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, the case has been referred to the UN Special Rapporteur on torture.

Advertisement

The Working Group also had concerns about the conduct of the trial, where it has been claimed that “during the trial, Pether’s statements were purposely mistranslated to indicate guilt.”

The case has been of “great concern” to the Irish government, Harris said this evening.

Following a call with his Iraqi counterpart today, Harris confirmed that Pether has been released. The Tánaiste has since spoken to Pether’s wife, Desree, about the development.

The man’s case came to national attention in 2022 after Desree and his family made a public appeal to the Irish government for assistance in bringing him back to Roscommon. Six international lawyers were working on securing Pether’s release.

One lawyer working on the case at the time described the case as “a state-sponsored abduction”. Pether’s family and the government are concerned over reports that his health is deteriorating while in prison.

“We remain concerned about Robert’s health and outstanding charges, but I am hopeful now of a positive resolution in this case,” Harris said this evening, after commending Irish diplomatic efforts in the case so far.

Additional reporting by Jane Moore