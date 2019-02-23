Martin says refusing Fianna Fáil TD communion at mass was a 'very unchristian thing to do'

FIANNA FÁIL leader Micheál Martin has said it was “unchristian” for a priest to refuse one of his party’s TDs communion.

Last month, it was reported that Transport spokesperson for the party Robert Troy was recently refused communion at a mass due to his position on abortion.

Troy, who had previously declared his was pro-choice, voted Yes in last year’s referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

When asked about the incident today, Martin said he was surprised to hear the news, stating that it was “unacceptable”.

Speaking at the party’s Ard Fheis in Citywest, he said it went against the grain of Christianity.

“It was unchristian, it was very unchristian thing to do. It goes against the grain in terms of the true meaning of Christianity,” he said.

European elections

Martin was also asked about Cork North Central TD Billy Kelleher, who was very much in campaign-mode today.

In what have some have said is a shot across the bow today, Kelleher had posters lining the entrance-way to the conference centre today.

Kelleher has made no secret of it that he wants a shot at the European elections.

However, the party leader Micheál Martin is not keen on losing him from national politics, telling the Cork Echo this week that he wants the party to win three seats in the European elections without losing any TDs.

When asked about Kelleher’s posters today, Martin said they were “good posters”.

“This is an Ard Fheis, this is a political organisation. It is great to see the campaigning. I mentioned yesterday that one of the great dividends of the Dublin contest was the extent to which it energised the organisation,” he said.

“The evidence here this morning is that the race is in full swing in Ireland South. Seamus McGrath is there, Billy is there with good posters. I always like to see campaigning. I love a good campaign,” added Martin.

“It is a political gathering and there are delegates here,” he added.

The Fianna Fáil leader today defended his decision to the extend the confidence and supply with Fine Gael and ruled out that an election would be caused by his party this year.

Yesterday, Martin said party members and the public see that Fianna Fáil are keeping the government in place for the greater good.

“I think the public get it that Brexit overrides and trumps those issues,” he said.

Speaking today, he said he had met a number of people at the Ard Fheis who “get it” and understand why the confidence and supply has been extended.

“It is not an issue to do with my leadership. People get it and get the complexities involved in Brexit. Of course, members are out there, anxious to get back into government. There is a more nuanced view when you talk through the issues.

“If we were in the teeth of an election we would not be able to put through any elections. To me, it is a no brainer. The people understand the existential threat that the country faces. That is the long and short of it all,” he added.