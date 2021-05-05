Watt says 'no evidence' Department of Health was 'secretly compiling dossiers' or 'prying on families'

SECRETARY GENERAL AT the Department of Health, Robert Watt, has told an Oireachtas committee that the Department has never gathered sensitive information on children with autism involved in legal cases against the State as “in the manner portrayed by RTÉ”,

Watt said there is “no evidence” the department was “secretly compiling dossiers” on children with autism or “prying on families”.

A statutory inquiry was launched by the Data Protection Commission into the Department of Health’s processing of personal data following allegations made in an RTÉ Investigates programme about the Department gathering dossiers on children with special educational needs and their families.

The programme claimed that the Department continued to gather information about children with special educational needs and their families who were involved in legal actions against the State, long after their cases were dormant.

“The Department of Health has never gathered sensitive medical and educational information on children involved in court cases in the manner portrayed by RTE,” Watt told the committee this morning.

“There is no evidence that the Department of Health was secretly compiling dossiers on children with autism involved in special educational needs litigation as alleged.”

Watt said that as a co-defendant in litigation cases, the department “may have documents on file that form part of the proceedings”.

“Such files contain information arising in the course of the proceedings, including the pleadings and correspondence received from all parities including plaintiffs,” he said.

“There is no evidence that the Department of Health is prying on families,” he added.

Watt told the joint committee that he rang Director General of RTÉ Dee Forbes on the day the show aired in March, and that it “was a bit of a surprise” to see that “private conversation” reported in the media.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He said he wanted to ensure Forbes “understood the gravity of the allegations”.

“I wanted to basically say to her that we didn’t believe the allegations were correct, and I didn’t think it was appropriate for RTÉ to make serious allegations of that nature,” said Watt.

“I wanted to make sure that the director general understood the seriousness of the allegations, which I think, after the conversation she did.”