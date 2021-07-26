Man and woman arrested over €28k 'romance fraud'

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two people as part of an ongoing investigation into romance fraud.

Officers launched an investigation after it was established that a man based in the east of the country was defrauded €28,000 on a dating website.

The money was laundered through the accounts of two people based in Tipperary and Dublin.

The man’s bank account was also used to launder the proceeds of a separate invoice redirect fraud, perpetrated upon an Irish-based company.

Last Thursday, a man in his 20s was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Tipperary Garda Station. He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

This morning, a woman in her 40s was arrested in Dublin. She is being held at Finglas garda station.

Three men have previously been charged and are currently before the courts in respect of this ongoing investigation into romance fraud.

