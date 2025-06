TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has unveiled ‘Rory Gallagher Avenue’ at Cork Airport in memory of the late musician.

The ‘Avenue’ is the new name for the main entrance road to the airport. An event was held at the airport today, with members of Gallagher’s family joining the Taoiseach and Cork’s Lord Mayor, as well as representatives of Cork’s civic and business community.

Martin said that it was an “immense honour” to unveil the avenue in Gallagher’s honour.

“Rory Gallagher was a genuine rock star who inspired people right around the world with his music,” he said. “His legacy is one which reverberates across Cork, and it is only fitting that he is honoured in the city where he spent much of his life.”

Gallagher passed away in 1995 at the age of 47 following complications from a liver transplant. During a career spanning 30 years, he played both as a solo artist and with his band Taste, and sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

Advertisement

Today marks the thirtieth anniversary of his death.

Rory Gallagher, 1973. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cork Airport will form part of new a Rory Gallagher trail “Stompin’ Ground” – a Cork City Council initiative highlighting places and locations that were strongly associated with the musician’s life and career.

At today’s unveiling, a well-known Belgian guitarist, Jacques Stotzem, played some of Gallagher’s most notable works for those in attendance.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Dan Boyle, said, “Cork Airport will be a stop on the new “Cork Rocks for Rory” trail, championed by Cork City Council, and will guide visitors to various locations across the city that were synonymous with Rory’s life and work.”

Gallagher’s brother Dónal said that his family are “deeply honoured” by the “heartfelt gesture” in naming the entrance after Rory.