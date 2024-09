RORY MCILROY JUST missed out on victory at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth today, as Billy Horschel’s eagle on the second play-off hole saw the American secure victory.

Both players had putts for eagle with McIlroy just missing out with his attempt and Horschel’s brilliant putt landed the championship for him.

Thriston Lawrence had exited at the first play-off hole with a bogey six on the 18th, a hole that saw both McIlroy and Horschel hold their nerve to sink the birdie putts that extended the play-off.

The South African had set the clubhouse target of 20-under with his final round of seven-under 65, with McIlroy and Horschel joining him on that mark as both recorded rounds of 67.

McIlroy had a chance to win the tournament with a birdie putt on the 18th, but he had to settle for a par and a final round of five-under 67, that featured a brilliant eagle putt on the 17th.

Tom McKibbin’s round of 66, which contained six birdies and no bogeys, saw him finish the tournament on 13-under, while Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington both ended up a shot back on 12-under.

Lowry enjoyed a round five-under 67, finishing strongly after a bogey on 11 as he had an eagle on 12, along with birdies on 16 and 18. Harrington’s round of four-under 68 saw him register four birdies and no dropped shots.

More to follow…

