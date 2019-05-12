This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Man (80s) dies after being struck by car in Roscommon

The driver later presented himself to gardaí.

By Sean Murray Sunday 12 May 2019, 8:03 AM
54 minutes ago 2,963 Views No Comments
The incident took place in the village of Keadue
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 80s has died after he was struck by a car in Roscommon last night.

The incident occurred in Keadue at just after 11pm.

He suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and the car failed to remain at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old man who was driving the car later presented himself at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

Gardaí said a full forensic and technical examination is taking place this morning, with diversions in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

