Man (80s) dies after being struck by car in Roscommon

A MAN IN his 80s has died after he was struck by a car in Roscommon last night.

The incident occurred in Keadue at just after 11pm.

He suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and the car failed to remain at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old man who was driving the car later presented himself at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

Gardaí said a full forensic and technical examination is taking place this morning, with diversions in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.