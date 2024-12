THE GENERAL ELECTION is officially done and dusted, and the attention now turns to government formation talks.

Fianna Fáil are the ultimate winners of this election, coming out with 48 seats, Sinn Féin with 39, and Fine Gael rowing in just behind with 38.

It’s looking likely that the next government will have Fianna Fáil at the helm with Fine Gael as a minority government partner – alongside a small mix of Independents or a centre-left party like Labour or the Social Democrats.

However, there’s also the issue of whether we’ll see the return of the rotating Taoiseach model. Sources have said that Fine Gael are pushing for the deal, but with Fianna Fáil having an extra 10 seats it seems unlikely that Micheál Martin would want to share.

So today we want to know: Do you think there should be a rotating Taoiseach?