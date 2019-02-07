This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The law is the law': Rotunda maternity hospital told to offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11

Last month, it was reported that the Rotunda would not provide abortions for women at more than 11 weeks’ gestation.

By Christina Finn Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 12:05 AM
40 minutes ago 1,827 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4480304
Rotunda Hospital told to provide abortions up to 12 weeks as set out in legislation.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Rotunda Hospital told to provide abortions up to 12 weeks as set out in legislation.
Rotunda Hospital told to provide abortions up to 12 weeks as set out in legislation.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has confirmed that the Department of Health’s chief medical officer has informed the Rotunda maternity hospital that it must offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11 weeks as it had been doing. 

When asked if the hospital was in breach of the abortion legislation, the minister said:

“The law is the law. The law is clear.”

Abortion services up to 11 weeks, not 12 

Last month, it was reported that the Rotunda would not provide abortions for women at more than 11 weeks’ pregnancy. 

The Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 says “12 weeks of pregnancy shall be construed accordance with the medical principle that pregnancy is generally dated from the first day of a woman’s last menstrual period”.

The Master of the Rotunda, Fergal Malone, told The Irish Times that doctors were fearful of criminalisation over the issue.

Concerns about the timeframe were raised by the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, which claimed there was “ambiguity” on the issue of the 12-week cut off.

It is understood there were concerns that it is not legal to commence a procedure after 12 weeks and issues were raised in relation to cases where commencement occurs before 12 weeks but the procedure may take longer than expected, and therefore breach the 12 weeks.

Malone told The Irish Times in January:

“Given there is a potential 14-year jail term for getting this wrong, you can understand why doctors are seeking absolute certainty and clarity on this matter. Absolute certainty and clarity has not been forthcoming from the chief medical officer’s office or indeed the HSE.”

He said that as the CEO of the Rotunda Hospital, he has an obligation to care for patients but added that he also had an obligation to care for his staff.

Abortion legislation

The health minister was asked about the the hospital pulling back from the 12-week period at the Oireachtas Health Committee.

When asked if the hospital was in breach of the abortion legislation, the minister said the 12 weeks is the outer limit as set out in the legislation, adding that “12 weeks is the cut off, not 11 weeks”.

He told the committee that the chief medical officer for the department has “helpfully” written to the Rotunda “to provide clarity”.

Following a request for comment, the Rotunda hospital said in a statement to TheJournal.ie

The Rotunda Hospital will be providing termination of pregnancies to 12/0 weeks.

Data breach 

Separately, Harris was also asked to address the recent alleged data breach relating to a woman who had an abortion carried out in the National Maternity Hospital in Holles.

TheJournal.ie reported last week that a HSE investigation was underway into the allegations that a woman who had a medical abortion was later contacted by someone using a phone number linked to an ‘abortion counselling service’ that the HSE has warned against. 

He said yesterday that he was “extremely disturbed” about the allegations, adding that the hospital CEOs are investigating if the data breach happened. 

“We won’t tolerate such data breaches,” he said, adding that all patients, not matter what procedure they undergo at an Irish hospital, are entitled to privacy.

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Search for missing Robert Murray stood down following discovery of body
    79,253  23
    2
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    66,171  29
    3
    		'Explosion in social welfare sanctions': SF and FF team up to slam government's JobPath scheme
    60,275  99
    Fora
    1
    		'When my colleagues at a previous company were laid off, I felt as if I'd failed the team'
    316  0
    2
    		EirGrid wants a cybersecurity team to poke holes in its systems to prevent hackers getting in
    218  0
    3
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    93  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    47,248  41
    2
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    32,771  114
    3
    		GAA gate receipts dropped by 14% and attendances fell by 18% last year
    17,082  61
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bradley Cooper has admitted he feels genuinely embarrassed over his Oscar snub
    7,729  2
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I'm still a virgin, how can I get it over with?
    5,086  2
    3
    		If you couldn't get enough of the Ten Year Challenge, the photo_time_traveling Insta is for you
    4,289  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    HEALTH
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    'Slow drive' Dublin protest as young GPs say 'they will not stay in the country' under current contract
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Friday
    Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Friday
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie