This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Royal family launches its own social media rules to deter trolls from abuse

The rules were launched in response to abuse aimed at Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, fuelled by rumours of a rivalry between the two.

By AFP Monday 4 Mar 2019, 10:16 PM
51 minutes ago 5,667 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4523907
Image: ANDREW COULDRIDGE
Image: ANDREW COULDRIDGE

BRITAIN’S ROYAL FAMILY warned trolls on its social media accounts that they will be banned under new guidelines issued following abuse of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle – the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex.

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace said that they could involve the police if there was a breach of the law.

Under the new guidelines, comments must not “be defamatory… obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence”.

“We reserve the right to hide or delete comments made on our channels, as well as block users who do not follow these guidelines,” it added.

We also reserve the right to send any comments we deem appropriate to law enforcement authorities for investigation as we feel necessary or is required by law.

Almost 1,000 online posts have already been deleted, according to reports.

The royal family have not mentioned any specific online problems, but British gossip magazine Hello! last month reported that royal staff were spending hours every week removing abusive posts sent by ‘rival’ supporters of each duchess, amid reports that the two had fallen out.

Tabloids reported that Meghan made sister-in-law Kate cry during preparations for her wedding last year with Prince Harry.

The family denies a rift, and insists that Harry and Meghan’s plan to move out from living next door to his brother Prince William and Kate is driven by the imminent arrival of their first child, due next month.

It asked users to show “courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities.”

The royal family’s Twitter page has 3.8 million followers, while 4.5 million follow the official Instagram account.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Boris Johnson defends Bloody Sunday soldiers, and asks why the IRA 'got away with' Troubles crimes
    133,123  98
    2
    		'Pioneer, innovator and legend': Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies aged 49
    96,945  114
    3
    		Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry has died aged 52
    86,115  29
    Fora
    1
    		Burrito bar Boojum is fighting to keep a takeaway at one of its Dublin joints
    460  0
    2
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to FutureScope
    169  0
    3
    		Poll: Should Ireland's defamation laws be reformed?
    153  0
    The42
    1
    		GAA issues new hurling league fixture plan after 3 games rained off yesterday
    17,572  17
    2
    		Player Watch: How Kerry made a reborn Tommy Walsh the focal point of their attack
    16,701  44
    3
    		'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    12,595  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Addicted to true crime? Here are some retro documentaries to watch
    11,682  0
    2
    		People are devo for Brian McFadden after he took a tumble during the skate-off on Dancing On Ice
    10,728  3
    3
    		Dermot Bannon couldn't get over this developer who spent €32k on Jo Malone smellies for their gaff
    8,180  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Supreme Court cuts wait time for appeals to one year
    Supreme Court cuts wait time for appeals to one year
    Man who had luggage searched by Dublin Airport police after alleged theft loses €75k defamation claim
    Man convicted of raping 15-year-old at house party has appeal dismissed
    DRUGS
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    9 people arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 seized in organised crime crackdown
    Three people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    DUBLIN
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie