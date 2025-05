THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA) has been tasked with getting the wait time for driving tests down to 10 weeks by September.

It would more than half the current average wait time of 27 weeks.

It’s part of a new plan that is aimed at responding to the “unprecedented” demand for driving tests, as 100,000 currently wait to be tested.

The RSA is opening more test centres and expanding testing hours, with tests to run from 07:25am to 7pm going forward.

It says it’ll also use a targeted booking system so that areas with greatest demand will be allocated slots proportionally.

The number of driving tests conducted has steadily increased, going from 157,183 in 2021 to 253,850 in 2024.

Sam Waide, Chief Executive Officer at the RSA, apologised to those who have been waiting a long time to get tested.

“We know how frustrating and disruptive these delays are — especially for people who need a licence for work, college, or caring responsibilities.”

The RSA will publish progress updates on wait times every fortnight on its website.

“We’re asking customers to support the effort by cancelling early if they cannot attend, so that appointments can be offered to others. Every cancelled slot that’s re-used helps us reduce the backlog faster,” said Waide.

“Also, we’re urging customers to ensure they prepared for their test as over 4,000 tests so far this year couldn’t be conducted for reasons such as vehicles without a valid NCT, Tax, Insurance or not deemed roadworthy.”