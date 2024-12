THE NUMBER OF cases of RSV among infants has sharply decreased since the HSE began a vaccination programme for newborns.

Among babies born since the programme started on 1 September, 41 cases of RSV have been notified. In contrast, 656 cases were notified during the same period in 2023.

Only 24 babies were hospitalised with RSV since the vaccination programme started, a significant fall from the 413 cases in the same period last year.

Five babies needed treatment in ICU for RSV infection whereas 64 needed ICU treatment in the same period last year.

The HSE and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) strongly recommend immunisation against RSV for all newborn babies born in Ireland.

The vaccination protects infants against RSV for 150 days, covering the very early period in their life when they are most vulnerable to serious RSV-related illness.

All babies born between the 1 September 2024 and 28 February 2025 are eligible for the immunisation free of charge.

RSV is a common virus that causes respiratory infections in people of all ages but the risk of severe infection is highest in young infants.

The HSE’s public health lead for the RSV programme Dr Augustine Pereira said that it has “hugely reduced the level of illness and in many cases serious illness amongst the youngest and most vulnerable babies”.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry added that “the very significant reduction in illness and hospitalisations powerfully illustrates the effectiveness of immunisation and vaccine programmes and the protection from serious illness that they provide”.