RTÉ IS TO air its own version of Traitors, a reality game show where strangers complete challenges and vote against each other in hopes of winning a cash prize.

The show was a hit in the UK, US and the Netherlands and now RTÉ is looking for Irish contestants who are willing to move into a remote castle next spring and be filmed as they try to weed out the “Traitors” among them.

Each day, the contestants will embark on missions that seek to add more money to the prize pot of up to €50,000.

Only the ones who survive until the end will have the chance to win the cash, and if a Traitor remains undetected, they’ll steal all the money.

Grainne McAleer, a commissioning editor at RTÉ, said it’s an “ambitious and entertaining” format that promises to make for “compulsive viewing”.

“If you think you can outsmart and out-schmooze, this could well be for you.”

Those wishing to participate must be over 18 and available in Spring 2025.

Darren Smith, MD Kite Entertainment, which will produce the show for RTÉ said: “We’ll do our best not to let them, and most importantly Irish viewers, down.

“Now, we’re off to get ourselves a beautiful castle, a great cast, some cloaks and a brilliant host!”