Dublin: 14 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
RTÉ News hires new south-east correspondent after high-profile departure

Conor Kane is to take on the role that was held by Damien Tiernan.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 20 May 2019, 6:10 PM
RTÉ's new south east correspondent Conor Kane.
Image: JOHNDKELLYPHOTOGRAPHY
RTÉ's new south east correspondent Conor Kane.
RTÉ's new south east correspondent Conor Kane.
Image: JOHNDKELLYPHOTOGRAPHY

RTÉ NEWS HAS announced the appointment of a new south-east correspondent, following the acrimonious departure of Damien Tiernan.

Freelance journalist Conor Kane is to take on the role beginning next month after it became vacant in January.

Kane has been a journalist for over 25 years and has previously worked as a south-east correspondent with the Irish Independent and Irish Examiner. 

He is a native of Fethard in Co. Tipperary and today described the south-east as “the most beautiful part of Ireland”.

“It’s where I’m from and where I have worked for much of my career in journalism. I am looking forward to working with the brilliant team in RTÉ Waterford and my new colleagues in the RTÉ newsroom,” the journalist said. 

Kane’s appointment came after Damien Tiernan left RTÉ following 23 years with the broadcaster.

After leaving, Tiernan criticised RTÉ for what he said was a reduction in local coverage.

Tiernan told the Sunday Business Post that RTÉ’s Waterford studio produced an average of 220 TV radio stories a year in the early 2000s but that this has been cut to between 50-60. 

He said he was “disgusted” by the reaction of RTÉ bosses to his criticism

Tweeting today, Tiernan welcomed the appointment of Kane to the role. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

