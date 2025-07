THE KITCHEN AND staff canteen of a crèche at the RTÉ studios was ordered to close last month after a “significant” number of rodent droppings were found.

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) served the closure order on Wee Care crèche after an inspection of the premises in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

An inspector found that adequate procedures were not in place to control pests.

A “lack of cleaning” was evident, it was found, as the rodent droppings hadn’t been picked up and the areas hadn’t been disinfected. They were around fridges, a freezer and an oven in the staff kitchen.

The FSAI deemed that there was “an immediate and grave dangery to food safety,” explaining that rodents spread harmful diseases.

The closure order was liften on 18 June.

It’s among four closure orders issued by the FSAI under Irish legislation in June.

Doolin Ice Cream (Closed Area: The food store (located in the yard) Doolin Ice Cream) (Retailer), Fisher Street, Doolin, Clare

All Bar Chicken Coolock (Service Sector), 10A, Ringuard House, Malahide Road Industrial Estate, Malahide Road, Coolock, Dublin 17

Il Vicolo (Restaurant/ Café), Bridge Mills, O’Briens Bridge, Galway

Wee Care (RTE Creche) (Closed area: kitchen and staff canteen only), RTE, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

In north Dublin, All Bar Chicken Coolock was ordered to close for two weeks upon discovery of “heavy rodent (mouse) activity”. Droppings were discovered next to a hand wash basin and behind the dishwasher, among other areas.

“These mice were likely to have come into contact with ready-to-eat foods and utensils handled in the kitchen,” the inspector wrote.

The order was lifted on 24 June.

Rodent droppings were also found at Il Vicolo restaurant and café in Galway. The establishment, located at O’Briens Bridge, was ordered to close. The order was lifted on 6 June.

In Clare, the food store of Doolin Ice Cream was ordered to close due to a rodent problem. Droppings were found on the floor, on shelves beside ice-cream cone wafers, and in a box containing lids for smoothie cups.

“The plastic wrapping covering the lids was damaged due to gnawing by rodents and droppings were noted within the plastic wrapping on the lids,” the inspector wrote.

The closure order was lifted on 30 June.

Four Closure Orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Tunisian Halal Butcher, located at Unit 8, Aldi Centre, St Margarets Road, Finglas, Dublin 11. The order was lifted on 1 July.

Zone Activity Centre (Closed activity: Part of the activities of the business, its establishments, holdings, or other premises be ceased. The food stall activity located in the carpark at Zone Activity Centre) (Restaurant/ Café), Unit 1& 2, Mullaghboy Industrial Estate, Mullaghboy, Navan, Meath. It was lifted on 7 June.

Frenchpark Service Station (Closed area: The rear store room that is used to store foodstuffs), Dublin Road, Frenchpark, Roscommon.

Fresh Today (Closed activity: This closure order applies to the decanting and repacking of foodstuffs on the premises for retail to the final consumer, with the exception of fruit and vegetables) (Retailer), Athboy Road, Trim, Meath.

Prohibition Orders

There were two prohibition orders served.

One was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Ballymaguire Foods Unlimited Company (Other Composite Processing), Rathmooney, Lusk, County Dublin

The other was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Elite Events and Caterers Food Stall operating at Kerala House Carnival, Fairyhouse, Ratoath, Co Meath, registered address Carrigeen GAA, Waddingstown, Mooncoin, Kilkenny.

Commenting on the June reports, Greg Dempsey, Chief Executive of the FSAI, said: “Every food business has a legal responsibility to ensure the food they produce is safe to eat.

“Failures like poor hygiene, pest activity, and improper storage are basic errors that can have severe consequences to public health.

“Food safety isn’t optional, it’s essential. While we understand the daily pressures on businesses, food safety and hygiene standards must be maintained at all times.”