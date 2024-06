FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international James McClean will join RTÉ’s punditry panel for Euro 2024, the broadcaster announced today.

McClean will join some well-established names on the panel, including Ray Houghton, Richie Sadlier, Stephanie Roche and Ronnie Whelan. The Derryman was described as a “new signing” by the national brodcaster.

Playing his football at the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham these days, McClean is known for his vocal opposition to wearing the poppy, as well as raising awareness for autism, which he was diagnosed with as an adult. Football fans will surely be expecting McClean to bring some of his trademark tenacity to bear on proceedings.

McClean was capped 103 times for Ireland and featured at both Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

The full roster of panelists includes former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Didi Hamann, Euro 2012 alums Kevin Doyle and Shay Given, former Ireland defender Stephen Kelly, and football manager Lisa Fallon, who currently works for FIFA’s Global Football Development Division.

Peter Collins, Joanne Cantwell, Tony O’Donoghue and Jacqui Hurley will share hosting duties throughout the tournament, which will come to a close in the Olympiastadion Berlin on 14 July. Those tuning in to RTÉ for Euros coverage will be greeted by a familiar cast of commentators, including Darragh Maloney, Des Curran, George Hamilton, Adrian Eames, John Kenny and Cathal Mullaney. Co-comms will be covered by Stephen Kelly, Kenny Cunningham, Ronnie Whelan and Ray Houghton, who scored one of Ireland’s most fondly-remembered goals in a 1-0 win over England at Euro ’88 (Whelan was also on the pitch that day).

All 51 Euros matches will be aired on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player, kicking off when the host side Germany take on France at 8pm on Friday evening.

Across the water, ITV confirmed that Roy Keane will be joining their panel alongside other footballing heavyweights, including the likes of Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Eni Aluko, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and the ever-curmudgeonly Liverpool legend Graeme Souness.

ITV will split UK rights to the games with BBC, who unveiled a star-studded line-up of their own, including Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Joe Hart, Ellen White, Ashley Williams, Cesc Fabregas, David Moyes, Thomas Frank and Rachel Corsie.