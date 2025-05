FRANCE AND CHINA have strongly condemned Israel’s “conquest” of Gaza, which they it said would involve moving most of the population out.

“It’s unacceptable,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in a radio interview, adding the Israeli government was “in violation of humanitarian law.”

Yesterday, Israel’s military said expanded operations in Gaza would include increased displacement, after the country’s security cabinet approved a plan that an Israeli official said will entail “the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories”.

Israel’s decision comes as the United Nations and aid organisations have repeatedly warned of the humanitarian catastrophe on the ground, with famine again looming after more than two months of a total Israeli blockade.

Nearly all of the Gaza Strip’s 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once during the war.

China also said it opposed Israel’s latest military actions.

Advertisement

“China is highly concerned about the current Palestine-Israel situation,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

“We oppose Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, and hopes all parties continuously and effectively implement the ceasefire agreement.”

‘Despicable and unconscionable’

The European Union has called for restraint from Israel, as did Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris, who described the plans as “alarming”.

“Such a move would result in further deaths, casualties and untold suffering for the Palestinian population who already face a dire humanitarian situation,” Harris said in a statement this afternoon.

He added: “What is happening to the people of Gaza is despicable and unconscionable. This is a humanitarian catastrophe.

“We need to see an immediate cessation of hostilities, release of remaining hostages and the resumption of humanitarian aid at scale into Gaza.”

On 18 March, Israel breached ceasefire orders between its military and militant group Hamas and resumed strikes on Gaza – killing more than 2,600 people in the weeks since, many of them women and children, according to local health officials.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive on Gaza – following Hamas’ attack on the country in October 2023 – has killed at least 52,535 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the health ministry.