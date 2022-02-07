RTÉ 'in talks' with programme makers as Neighbours faces the axe after 37 years

RTÉ HAS SAID it is “in talks” with the production company behind Australian soap neighbours following after the future of the popular show was thrown into doubt.

The show has been running for almost 37 years and has been the springboard for stars including Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe.

In that time the show has been broadcast in over 60 countries but its broadcast in the UK is said to be critical to its financial survival.

Neighbours was broadcast on the BBC from 1986 to 2008 before it moved to Channel 5. It was confirmed over the weekend that Channel 5 wold be dropping the soap to allow funding to be diverted to original UK dramas.

A spokesperson for the channel said: “Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.”

It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

RTÉ has broadcast Neighbours since 2000 and signed a long-term contract with the makers in 2007 which allowed Irish audiences to continue to watch the show when it moved from BBC to Channel 5.

In a response to questions about its future on Irish television, a spokesperson for RTÉ said: “RTÉ is currently in talks with Freemantle in relation to Neighbours”.

A hit

Neighbours, which launched in 1985, has long been more popular in the UK than in Australia.

The longest running drama series on Australian television, Neighbours initially launched on Australia’s Seven network in 1985, but the channel axed it before Ten picked it up the following year and it became an international hit.

In Australia it has been shown on digital channel 10 Peach since 2011 after losing its place following the nightly news on the main channel, and has been reliant on the UK broadcaster for funding.

An email to staff from Fremantle Media executive producer Jason Herbison, seen by the Sydney Morning Herald, said production will stop for an indefinite period because of the lack of a broadcast partner to back it financially.

Staff have been asked to attend a meeting today and filming will continue until 10 June 10.

The email said: “Our audience remains steady and Channel Ten would love the show to continue if we could find another broadcast partner to replace [Channel 5].

“These discussions are ongoing, however there is no new broadcaster at the moment and production must end, effectively resting the show.”

- With reporting by Press Association