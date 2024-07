VIEWERS IN NORTHERN Ireland will be unable to watch any RTÉ News live bulletins that contain footage of the Olympics, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The station’s TV news bulletins were geo-blocked last night, preventing viewers from watching due to licensing restrictions on footage from the Olympics.

Some viewers took to social media to express their frustrations at being unable to watch the news bulletin, with one person describing the geo-blocking as “censorship”.

In a statement, RTÉ said that they were unable to show footage of the Olympics in Northern Ireland as they hold the rights to “broadcast the 2024 Olympic Games in the Republic of Ireland only”.

The broadcaster stated that while efforts had been made to make their broadcasts available in Northern Ireland, it was not possible as the “exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights for Northern Ireland for the 2024 Olympic Games are held by the BBC, who were licensed those rights in a UK Olympics rights deal agreed between the BBC and the pan-European rights holder, Discovery back in 2016”.

Advertisement

RTÉ also confirmed that viewers in Northern Ireland would be blocked from watching the entire RTÉ News programme live and not just the specific segments that contained footage of the Olympics.

However, an edited version of the programme will be made available for viewers in Northern Ireland and internationally each night on the RTÉ Player.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Brendan Smith said that “it is unacceptable that citizens in Northern Ireland are unable to access RTÉ’s news programming. As a public service broadcaster, RTÉ has a duty to provide comprehensive news coverage to all people across Ireland, regardless of geographical location”.

“The people of Northern Ireland have a right to access the same public service broadcasting as their fellow citizens in the Republic”, he continued, calling on RTÉ to address the issue to allow full access for viewers in Northern Ireland and “stand by its commitment to serve the entire island of Ireland”.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games will take place on Friday 26 July and will feature a river parade through Paris along the Seine.

Team Ireland will be hoping to bring home the gold medals with their 133 athletes across 16 different sports.