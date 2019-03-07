This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ won't be playlisting Michael Jackson as it could be insensitive to listeners

This is due to allegations about the famed singer, which are detailed in a new four-hour documentary.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 5:42 PM
43 minutes ago 5,438 Views 56 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4529256
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

RTÉ WON’T BE adding Michael Jackson to its playlists in order not to offend listeners, following abuse claims about the deceased singer.

RTÉ 1 presenter Ryan Tubridy had already said that he does not intend on playing Jackson’s music on his show going forward. He’s not alone – New Zealand’s public broadcaster RNZ will not be playlisting Jackson, and the Canadian stations CKOI, Rythme and The Beat are following suit. 

The BBC, however, denied claims that it had “banned” Jackson’s music.

When asked about its plans, RTÉ said in a statement:

“As listeners may find the playing of Michael Jackson’s music insensitive, RTÉ has no plans to playlist his music at this time.”

While 2FM – which is aimed at younger listeners – has a playlist, RTÉ Radio One leaves presenters choose the music for their shows. However, RTÉ Radio One does have a fortnightly playlist of new releases, and an album of the week. The last posthumous Michael Jackson album was released in 2014.

Allegations about the late singer have surfaced in the documentary Leaving Neverland, where two men, Wade Robson (36) and James Safechuck (41), outline the abuse they say they were subjected to.

The four-hour film was directed by British man Dan Reed, and the first part aired on Channel 4 last night. The second part will air tonight. 

Both Safechuck and Robson allege that Jackson abused them, gaining their families’ trust and manipulating them into keeping their sexual relations secret.

- With reporting from Adam Daly

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (56)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		PSNI 'not looking for anyone else' after bodies of three people found in Newry
    80,613  30
    2
    		Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin
    75,786  61
    3
    		Tánaiste to meet with Bradley tonight to seek clarification on police-killings comments
    60,737  162
    Fora
    1
    		More money was put into female-led startups - but 'disappointing' details are hidden in the stats
    245  0
    2
    		A frequent objector irate about fast food's 'fat arses' is trying to block Supermac's new plaza
    227  0
    3
    		DataChemist wants to make sense of big-picture intelligence in the data analytics 'arms race'
    46  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16
    101,683  79
    2
    		Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG
    35,881  33
    3
    		Last-gasp Rashford penalty sends Man Utd into last eight at expense of stunned PSG
    35,395  111
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Roxanne Pallett broke her silence for the first time in 8 months to defend Michael Jackson ...it's The Dredge
    9,056  0
    2
    		So, here's what happened when I got my fat frozen off AKA CoolSculpting
    4,009  0
    3
    		Skin Deep: Here's what I've had to stop doing with my makeup because my skin is getting older
    3,372  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Sixth person arrested in relation to Strokestown eviction incident
    Sixth person arrested in relation to Strokestown eviction incident
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Karen Bradley 'profoundly sorry for offence and hurt' caused by Troubles comments
    Karen Bradley 'profoundly sorry for offence and hurt' caused by Troubles comments
    Tánaiste to meet with Bradley tonight to seek clarification on police-killings comments
    Sammy Wilson dismisses Northern Ireland civil servant's Brexit warning as 'a scare tactic'
    GARDAí
    Road deaths have increased by 30% so far this year
    Road deaths have increased by 30% so far this year
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    London police exploring the possibility that explosive devices sent to transport hubs came from Ireland
    DUBLIN
    Primark to move 220 UK staff to Dublin - but not because of Brexit
    Primark to move 220 UK staff to Dublin - but not because of Brexit
    'I don’t see Dublin as Meath’s fight at the minute at all, and I don’t think the players do either'
    Varadkar backs London's directly elected mayor model for Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie