Poll: How often do you watch or listen to RTÉ?

THE NATIONAL BROADCASTER released its annual list of highest-paid presenters yesterday, with TV and radio host Ryan Tubridy on top with a salary of €440,000 in 2021.
He was followed by Liveline host Joe Duffy at €351,000 and Claire Byrne at €350,000.
RTÉ said the salaries of its highest-earning presenters represent less than 1% of its total operating costs and that it has reduced the fees of high-profile presenters by around 40% over the past 15 years.
The broadcaster operates a range of television and radio stations, including RTÉ One, RTÉ2, RTÉjr, RTÉ Radio One, RTÉ2fm, Raidió na Gaeltachta and Lyric FM.
Today, we’re asking you: How often do you watch or listen to RTÉ?
