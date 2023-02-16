Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 16 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: How often do you watch or listen to RTÉ?
The broadcaster released its annual list of highest-paid presenters yesterday.
6.0k
10
46 minutes ago

THE NATIONAL BROADCASTER released its annual list of highest-paid presenters yesterday, with TV and radio host Ryan Tubridy on top with a salary of €440,000 in 2021.

He was followed by Liveline host Joe Duffy at €351,000 and Claire Byrne at €350,000.

RTÉ said the salaries of its highest-earning presenters represent less than 1% of its total operating costs and that it has reduced the fees of high-profile presenters by around 40% over the past 15 years.

The broadcaster operates a range of television and radio stations, including RTÉ One, RTÉ2, RTÉjr, RTÉ Radio One, RTÉ2fm, Raidió na Gaeltachta and Lyric FM.

Today, we’re asking you: How often do you watch or listen to RTÉ?


Poll Results:

Daily (320)
Never (151)
A few times a year (142)
A few times a week (133)
A couple of times a month (82)
About once a week (64)
I'm not sure (4)







Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     