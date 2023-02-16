Poll: How often do you watch or listen to RTÉ?

THE NATIONAL BROADCASTER released its annual list of highest-paid presenters yesterday, with TV and radio host Ryan Tubridy on top with a salary of €440,000 in 2021.

He was followed by Liveline host Joe Duffy at €351,000 and Claire Byrne at €350,000.

RTÉ said the salaries of its highest-earning presenters represent less than 1% of its total operating costs and that it has reduced the fees of high-profile presenters by around 40% over the past 15 years.

The broadcaster operates a range of television and radio stations, including RTÉ One, RTÉ2, RTÉjr, RTÉ Radio One, RTÉ2fm, Raidió na Gaeltachta and Lyric FM.

