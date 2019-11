THE RUGBY WORLD Cup final is taking place in Japan this morning.

Six long weeks have passed since the tournament kicked off, but just two teams are left – England and South Africa.

The game kicked off in Yokohama at 9am as both teams battle it out to get their hands on the Webb Ellis Cup.

You can keep up to date will live updates over on The42.ie here.

So, today we want to know: Will you watch the Rugby World Cup final?