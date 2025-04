ACTOR AND COMEDIAN Russell Brand has been charged with rape, UK police have said.

In a short statement, the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

“These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a first hearing on Friday 2 May 2025.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The 50-year-old is charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault, a statement from the Met Police said.

The charges relate to four separate women. It is alleged that in 1999 a woman was raped in the Bournemouth area; in 2001 a woman was indecently assaulted in the Westminster area of London; in 2004 a woman was orally raped and sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London; between 2004 and 2005, a woman was sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London.

Detectives began investigating in September 2023 after receiving a number of allegations, which followed reporting by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

The women who have made reports against Brand are continuing to receive support from specially trained officers, police said.