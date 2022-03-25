Russian army declares ‘first stage’ of campaign is over

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
“This is a full Russian army, with all of its support and logistics units and it’s armoured reconnaissance and tanks.”
While Russia has said it will now focus on the Donbas region, Clonan is concerned that Russia may resort to increasingly brutal tactics in parts of Ukraine where it has struggled to gain ground.
“What I’d be concerned about is that they could step up their airstrikes and missile attacks throughout Ukraine.
“I don’t think that they’ll be able to mobilise half of the Russian military to go across the border to Ukraine, that would be strategically a huge mistake.
“So the only thing that can really do a step up that air missile campaign, pivot towards the west, and that brings with it the escalation of a war with Nato.
“They could hit a Nato target, either deliberately or accidentally, and that will be a declaration of war and the declaration of war on Europe.
“Or, as has been suggested by Biden, if Russia is getting frustrated and getting desperate, they might decide to use chemical weapons against the defenders and civilians dug in in basements in places like Mariupol or Sumi.”
With reporting by AFP
