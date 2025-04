RUSSIA SAYS IT is ready to strike a deal to end its war on Ukraine as US President Donald Trump rebukes it for its latest deadly attacks.

However, Ukraine feels it is being pressured to accept terms that would cede Crimea, a 27,000 square-kilometre region (slightly larger than the size of Munster) in the south of the country that has been annexed by Russia since 2014.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russia is “ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points… which need to be fine-tuned”.

In an interview with CBS News, Lavrov said talks are moving in the right direction and that negotiations would continue alongside the US.

Lavrov said Trump was “probably the only leader on Earth who recognised the need to address the root causes of this situation” but that he “did not spell out the elements of the deal”.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is due in Russia today for more talks about a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Just last night, Trump issued a direct appeal via social media to Putin in the wake of strikes on Kyiv that killed at least 12 people.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes,” Trump posted online. “Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP!”

Trump, who is accused of favoring Russia and has often vilified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was asked by reporters yesterday what concessions Russia has offered in negotiations on ending the war.

“Stopping taking the whole country — pretty big concession,” he said.

Attack on Kyiv

Russian aerial attacks have pounded Ukraine since it invaded in February 2022.

Deadly strikes on Kyiv, which is better protected by air defences than other parts of the country, have been less common, but Russia conducted a massive attack on the capital in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Air raid sirens blared across Kyiv around 1am on Thursday morning (11pm Wednesday night Irish time).

Russia fired at least 70 missiles and 145 drones at Ukraine over the course of several hours, with Kyiv being the main target.

The death toll in Kyiv’s Sviatoshinsky district has reached 12 people as of yesterday evening.

Dozens more individuals were injured and required medical attention.

Territorial control

Zelenskyy was on a visit to South Africa but cut his visit short to deal with the aftermath of the attacks.

He highlighted that Trump had previously warned of repercussions for Russia if it did not agree to pause the fighting.

“I don’t see any strong pressure on Russia or any new sanctions packages against Russia’s aggression,” Zelenskyy said.

On the question of control of Crimea and the role it’s playing in peace negotiations, Zelenskyy said: “We do everything that our partners have proposed; only what contradicts our legislation and the Constitution we cannot do.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, speaking to the BBC, has said that Ukraine may have to give up land as part of a peace deal with Russia due to the pressure coming from Trump, even though it would be “not fair”.

“One of the scenarios is… to give up territory. It’s not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary,” Klitschko said.

He added that Ukraine would “never accept occupation” overall by Russia.

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte said yesterday after a meeting with Trump at the White House that it is Russia, not Ukraine, that needs to move forward in negotiations. “The balls are clearly in the Russian court now,” Rutte said.

Meanwhile, in Odesa, Irish funding has helped to open an underground school shelter.

Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne visited Ukraine yesterday to open the shelter, which was co-funded by Ireland with Lithuania and the European Commission.

“As I arrive in Ukraine, I want to condemn Russia’s latest missile attacks on Kyiv, Odesa and other cities,” Byrne said.

“It is an outrage that we need to build underground shelters for school children in Ukraine. But these shelters have become a necessity as a direct result of Russia’s illegal and unjustified full-scale invasion.”

Additional reporting by AFP