Dublin: 12°C Friday 30 September 2022
Russian strike kills 23 people on humanitarian convoy in Ukraine, official says

The strike took place in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

By Press Association Friday 30 Sep 2022, 8:24 AM
46 minutes ago
A police officer walks past a damaged car after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk
Image: PA Images
A police officer walks past a damaged car after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk
A police officer walks past a damaged car after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk
Image: PA Images

A RUSSIAN STRIKE on a humanitarian convoy in the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and injured another 28, a Ukrainian official has said.

Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said Russian forces targeted the convoy heading to Russian-occupied territory.

He posted images of burned out vehicles and bodies lying in the road.

Russian officials did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

It comes as Moscow prepares to annex four regions into Russia after an internationally criticised, gunpoint referendum vote as part of its invasion of Ukraine.

Starukh said those in the convoy planned to travel into Russian-occupied territory to pick up their relatives and then take them to safety. He said rescuers were at the site of the attack.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its “illegal so-called referendums” in the four Ukrainian regions, and declare that they “have no validity”.

The US and Albanian-sponsored resolution would call on all countries not to recognise any alterations to the status of Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas.

It would reaffirm the UN commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally-recognised borders.

The Kremlin has announced plans to move on annexing Russian-controlled areas of the four regions on Friday, and Russia is certain to veto the resolution.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier this week that if that happens, the US and Albania will put the resolution to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly, where there are no vetoes.

The draft resolution, obtained last night by The Associated Press, would order Russia to “desist and refrain from actions aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

It would also demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

