Saturday 5 March 2022
THIS MORNING MARKS the tenth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

So far today, state media reports in Russia said the country will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate. 

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian forces, and it is not immediately clear how long the evacuation routes would remain open.

Last night, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy hit out at Nato for refusing to enforce a no-fly zone over the nation. 

He said: “All the people who die starting today will also die because of you. Because of your weakness, because of your disconnection.”

Good morning. Orla Dwyer here starting off today’s liveblog bringing you the latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Here’s a quick rundown of what has happened since yesterday:

  • Russia announced a temporary ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to allow citizens to evacuate but the BBC has already reported that this is not being fully observed. 
  • The Ukrainian President heavily criticised Nato over a refusal to implement a no-fly zone around Ukraine. 
  • Reports have emerged that Sky News journalists were ambushed and came under fire in Kyiv earlier this week. One journalist was shot and wounded. 
  • Here are the main points to know from yesterday – including Russian forces seizing control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. 
  • We also answered reader questions about the invasion – with everything from why Putin ordered the invasion and he risks of the conflict escalating. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

