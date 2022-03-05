THIS MORNING MARKS the tenth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

So far today, state media reports in Russia said the country will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian forces, and it is not immediately clear how long the evacuation routes would remain open.

Last night, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy hit out at Nato for refusing to enforce a no-fly zone over the nation.

He said: “All the people who die starting today will also die because of you. Because of your weakness, because of your disconnection.”