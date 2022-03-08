#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Bail granted to man accused of driving truck through the gates of Russian embassy in Dublin

Desmond Wisley was charged yesterday evening with dangerous driving at the embassy and criminal damage to its gates.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 12:31 PM
Desmond Wisley gestures as he leaves Tallaght District Court, Dublin, where he was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Desmond Wisley gestures as he leaves Tallaght District Court, Dublin, where he was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage
Desmond Wisley gestures as he leaves Tallaght District Court, Dublin, where he was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A CHURCH SUPPLIER charged with criminal damage and dangerous driving after his truck rammed the Russian embassy gates in Dublin has been released on bail.

Gardaí arrested Desmond Wisley, 49, after his firm’s lorry reversed and crashed through the gates of the building at Orwell Road, Rathgar, in the city’s south side at around 1.30 pm yesterday.

He told protesters he saw pictures of a family killed in Irpin, Ukraine, before being arrested. Clips of the incident went viral online and led to prominent national and international news media coverage.

The accused of Tully, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, sells religious products, including wine, bread, altar cloths, banners, candles and vestments.

The businessman was detained at Rathfarnham Garda station for questioning.

He was charged yesterday evening with dangerous driving at the embassy and criminal damage to its gates.

Wisley was brought to appear before Judge Patricia McNamara at Tallaght District Court this morning.

Garda Aishling Conroy told the court that Wisley “made no reply to either charge”. The officer did not object to bail or seek a surety subject to the court ordering him to obey conditions.

Standing with his hands clasped in front, Wisley spoke at the start of the hearing to confirm his name. He interacted again during the proceedings to confirm he understood each outlined bail term.

He did not have a lawyer and said “okay” to indicate he understood when the judge told him he could be entitled to free legal aid depending on his financial circumstances.

However, he did not apply for legal aid.

The garda asked the court to order him to stay away from Orwell Road, Dublin 14, and Ailesbury Road, in Dublin 4. The judge asked if he objected to those terms, and he replied, “No, your honour”.

The judge warned that he risked being held in custody if he broke any conditions. Again, she asked if he wished to consult a solicitor, to which he replied, “No thank you”, and the judge noted he fully understood. He said, “correct” in reply.

The judge noted from the garda that she was satisfied that Wisley would turn up to court.

Judge McNamara set in his bond of €300, but he did not have to lodge cash.

Following a request from the arresting officer, the judge told him he must “refrain from posting on social media anything to do with this case”. Lastly, he was told he must not directly or indirectly contact any of the embassy’s staff.

“Yes, I agree to that,” Wisley said.

In relation to the no-contact condition, Judge McNamara informed him that included another person who could be traced back to him. Once again, she asked him if he understood, and he answered, ” I do, yes”.

Judge McNamara was told that the garda must obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She ordered Wisley, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, to appear again on 26 April next.

After the hearing, the businessman gave a statement to reporters in which he thanked gardaí for their professionalism before he condemned the Russian government and its president Vladimir Putin.

Protective barriers have since been placed outside the embassy, acting as a buffer between it and demonstrators protesting against the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tom Tuite

