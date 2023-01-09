Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 9 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Celestino Arce Lavin/PA Images A destroyed bridge at the entrance of Bakhmut in December 2022
# Donestk
Russian separatists claim to seize east Ukrainian village after months of fighting
The area has been a target for Moscow.
2.6k
1
41 minutes ago

RUSSIAN-BACKED SEPARATIST forces in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine say they have seized a village near the key city of Bakhmut that Moscow has been targeting for months.

A statement from separatist authorities on Telegram said that the village of Bakhmutske in “the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”, though AFP could not independently verify the claim.

The village lies northeast of Bakhmut, a wine-making and salt-mining city that used to have a population of 70,000 people and is now an epicentre of fighting.

In a statement on social media, the Kremlin-linked mercenary group Wagner responded to the reports saying its forces had already “liberated” Bakhmutske last month.

The village is just outside the city of Soledar, also the scene of heavy fighting.

Separately, Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on social media that Soledar was being stormed “exclusively” by the group’s units.

Observers of the conflict have pointed to competing ambitions of the Russian defence ministry, pro-Russian separatist forces that have held parts of Donbas since 2014 and Wagner, including the rising public profile of Prigozhin.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address Sunday that the area between Bakhmut and Soledar is “one of the bloodiest places on the front”.

Read Next
Related Reads
Two killed in Ukraine despite Russia 'ceasefire', claims Kyiv

In September, Moscow claimed to have annexed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian regions following referendums not recognised by Kyiv and the West.

© AFP 2022

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     