Tuesday 2 July, 2019
14 seamen killed in fire on Russian submersible

The incident happened above the Arctic Circle, Russia’s defence ministry said.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 3:16 PM
25 minutes ago 1,459 Views 1 Comment
FOURTEEN SEAMEN HAVE died in a fire on a deep submersible, according to Russia’s defence ministry.  

“On July 1, a fire broke out during biometric measurements on a scientific research deep-sea submersible,” the defence ministry said.

The vessel is currently at a military base in the northern city of Severomorsk.

The 14 submariners died as a result of poisoning from the fumes of the fire, a ministry spokeswoman confirmed to AFP.

The fire has been put out, the ministry said, adding an investigation is under way.

The research was conducted to study areas near the seabed and the seabed itself of the ocean in the interests of the Russian naval fleet, the ministry said. 

The tragedy has echoes – albeit on a smaller scale – of the sinking of the Kursk submarine in August 2000 that claimed the lives of 118 personnel.

© – AFP 2019

