Friday 1 March, 2019
Musician Ryan Adams cancels Dublin shows amid sexual misconduct allegations

The two shows at the Olympia at the end of March have been axed.

By Sean Murray Friday 1 Mar 2019, 10:15 AM
Image: Daniel DeSlover/PA Images
Image: Daniel DeSlover/PA Images

RYAN ADAMS HAS cancelled the remainder of his UK and Ireland tour which included two Dublin dates.

Promoters MCD confirmed that the 30 and 31 March dates at the Olympia Theatre had been cancelled, after a number of allegations of sexual misconduct against the musician had been made public.

Last month, a New York Times report said that seven women had claimed singer-songwriter Adams offered to help them with their music careers but then acted inappropriately, and he sometimes became emotional and verbally abusive.

Adams denied the claims through his lawyer, but he has faced sustained criticism ahead of his UK and Ireland tour due to start in the coming weeks.

MCD Productions said that full refunds would be issued to those who purchased tickets and this would be processed by Monday evening.

“Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account,” MCD said.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

