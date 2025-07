DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN Affairs officials are to meet with the family of Ryan Cornelius, who has been in jail in Dubai for the last 17 years.

His wife, Heather, is an Irish citizen and has been campaigning for her husband’s release along with her brother Chris Pagett.

Ryan Cornelius, a British businessman was jailed in the United Arab Emirates on the back of debt charges when Dubai Islamic Bank foreclosed on a loan from the then-property developer. Despite Cornelius being ahead of his loan repayments, the bank seized all of Cornelius’s assets, which amounted to many times the value of the debt.

His imprisonment has been labelled unfair by the United Nations.

Speaking in the Dáil today, the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris confirmed that he has asked his officials to meet with Heather and her legal team to explore how they can be helpful.

“The person in question is a citizen of the United Kingdom. In these circumstances, as a matter of law, it is therefore the UK authorities, and their Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, that hold the consular responsibility in relation to his case. Furthermore from the perspective of the United Arab Emirates authorities, they are bound to deal only with the United Kingdom authorities,” he added.

Advertisement

However, Harris confirmed that the case was discussed with a senior UAE Minister during a recent visit to Ireland, with the Tánaiste stating that the government will continue to keep it under review.

Officials in Harris’ Department, including at the Embassy of Ireland in Abu Dhabi, are in contact with UK authorities on this matter, he confirmed.

Heather Ryan Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Social Democrats TD Sinead Gibney told the Tánaiste that Heather is an Irish citizen and is raising her children alone as a result.

“She has been separated from her husband, who has been arbitrarily detained for 17 years. She now faces the reality that, at the age of 71, she may experience him dying in prison. As a citizen of this country, we have to help her.

“While the technical consular responsibility lies with the UK, we can help her. I do not agree that the UK has supported Heather and her family. They have been frustrated with their experience. While the family has asserted, as the Minister said, that the Irish embassy in Abu Dhabi has been helpful, the weight of the Department of Foreign Affairs needs to be put behind this issue,” she said.

This month, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, which Sean Kelly MEP led on, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Cornelius.