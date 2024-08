PASSENGERS WERE DISEMBARKED from a Ryanair flight on the runway of Dublin airport today, following an issue with the plane’s tyres.

In a video of the incident captured near the runway, passengers can be seen exiting the aircraft, assisted by members of Dublin Airport’s Airport Police and Fire Brigade.

My video shows passengers been evacuated from a Ryanair flight from Nice on the runway after it burst a tyre on landing at Dublin airport and created a small fire…All safe…Massive credit due to Fire Rescue at Dublin airport.. pic.twitter.com/s8MlsUXCSn — Padraig O'Reilly Photographer (@padraig_reilly) August 7, 2024

A spokesperson for Ryanair said that FR1959 from Nice landed safely in Dublin at approximately 2.15PM before encountering a problem with its tyres.

“Passengers disembarked and were transported to the terminal by bus.

“The aircraft was towed on stand at 17:10 and is currently being inspected by our engineers in line with normal procedures,” they said.