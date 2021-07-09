Confusion as Ryanair and Transport Minister differ over deal for Dublin-Kerry flights

PLANS TO RESTORE the Dublin-Kerry air service were cloaked in confusion today as Ryanair and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan offered conflicting views on whether the airline had agreed to operate the flights.

Flights to Kerry and Donegal ended when Stobart Air suddenly ceased trading last month, prompting the Government to find an alternative carrier.

The Department of Transport said earlier today that Ryanair would fly the Dublin-Kerry route twice daily, on a commercial basis, for at least seven months from 19 July.

However, Ryanair soon took issue with that announcement, saying it has offered to operate a “non-subsidised service” but an agreement had yet to be reached.

A spokesperson for the airline said “Minister Ryan’s statement of today (which was issued without any consultation with Ryanair) is both premature and inaccurate”.

Timeline

This prompted the Department of Transport to release another statement, in which it set out a timeline of events which appears to contradict Ryanair’s claims that the agreement had not been finalised and that it was not consulted about today’s announcement.

The department’s timeline says that Ryanair confirmed yesterday that it would operate the service on a commercial basis starting from 19 July. The airline asked the department to accept its offer before close of business yesterday so it could begin marketing the flights.

The timeline added that Ryanair received a letter from Minister Ryan, confirming the government’s acceptance of Ryanair’s offer to operate the Kerry service and that an announcement would be made this afternoon.

“The Department subsequently engaged with Ryanair who had a preference to make the announcement on Monday,” the timeline notes.

“The Department reiterated that the Minister’s preference was to make an announcement that afternoon (today) and to inform those that participated in the tender process, and that a press statement would be issued,” it added.

The Department agreed to share the Press Statement with Ryanair which it did.

The Department of Transport published letters from Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson and another from Minister Ryan to support its timeline of events.

Speaking before the disagreement, Minister Ryan said the service had been secured “at no cost to the State”.

“I believe this is a really good outcome for the Kerry region, providing a higher capacity air service for passengers as the summer season unfolds, and supporting the local economy as it begins its recovery from Covid,” the Transport Minister said.