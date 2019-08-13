This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trade union Fórsa agrees to attend mediation talks over Ryanair pilots' dispute

Ryanair pilots in Ireland voted in favour of industrial action last Friday.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 5:17 PM
54 minutes ago 1,616 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4764398
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TRADE UNION FÓRSA has agreed to attend mediation talks on the Ryanair pilots’ dispute tomorrow afternoon. 

It was reported on Friday that Ryanair pilots in Ireland were to give notice of industrial action, seeking better pay and working conditions, following a vote. 

Of the directly employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland, 94% backed striking. 

The ballot by Ialpa, a branch of the Fórsa trade union, started on 23 July. It was required to give one week’s strike notice to Ryanair. 

In a statement this afternoon, Fórsa confirmed that it has accepted an invitation from mediator Kieran Mulvey to attend talks. 

The union said that the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) had submitted a 30-page proposal to Ryanair management in March of this year, “which sought pay levels and structures that are in line with sector norms, and which made detailed proposals on pensions, working conditions and related matters”.

It added that only a substantive and meaningful counter-proposal from Ryanair management, which properly addresses all areas of the union’s claim, would need to be tabled tomorrow to prevent strike action next week.

Ryanair

In response to the ballot results on Friday, Ryanair said it was “disappointed that the pilots union is threatening to disrupt customers’ travel plans during August”.

The airline claimed the ballot did not represent the views of the majority of its Irish pilots and has “no valid mandate”.

Ryanair said it had engaged in a mediation process since 2018 which has delivered “collective agreements on promotions, transfers, seniority and most recently (April 2019), a pay increase of up to 20% for those Irish pilots who had not agreed this 20% increase in 2018″.

It said the union has not indicated what level of pay increase it is seeking “at a time when Ryanair pilots resignations have dwindled to zero”.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Ryanair for an updated statement. 

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie