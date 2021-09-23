#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa

Nessa (28) had been walking to meet a friend at a pub in south east London when she was fatally attacked.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 9:04 PM
20 minutes ago 2,778 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5556776
Sabina Nessa.
Image: PA/Nessa family
Sabina Nessa.
Sabina Nessa.
Image: PA/Nessa family

A 38-YEAR-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa in England last week, the Metropolitan Police said.

The suspect was arrested at an address in Lewisham in London today and is being held in custody.

The force issued CCTV images of a man walking in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, on the evening Nessa was attacked as well as an image of a silver vehicle they believe he has access to.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.

We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.

“Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it.”

Nessa (28) had been walking to meet a friend at a pub in Kidbrooke, south east London, on Friday on a journey that should have taken just five minutes when she was fatally attacked near Cator Park.

Her body was found near the OneSpace community centre at Kidbrooke Park Road at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police has made in connection with the attack.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On Saturday, detectives arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder, who was then released under further investigation.

Nessa’s cousin Zubel Ahmed said previously her parents are “inconsolable” after their loss.

In an interview with the BBC, he said: “We are all truly devastated. Her parents are absolutely shocked, they’re inconsolable still and understandably so, to hear of their daughter being taken away from them by some cowardly man is just horrific.

“She honestly was the most caring person, kindest, sweetest girl you could meet. Sabina’s heart was as good as gold, she never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her sister is going to miss her so much.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie