Tuesday 16 June, 2020
Sam Waide confirmed as new CEO of Road Safety Authority

The appointment comes after Moyagh Murdock announced her resignation from the role in January.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 9:39 PM
THE NEW CHIEF Executive of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has been confirmed as Sam Waide. 

The appointment comes after Moyagh Murdock announced her resignation from the role in January to take up a new position as chief executive with the insurance industry group, Insurance Ireland.

Murdock had worked as the chief executive for the state agency for the past six years as the RSA campaigned to reduce the number of deaths on Irish roads. 

Chairperson of the RSA Liz O’Donnell confirmed the appointment of Sam Waide in a statement this evening. 

Waide currently holds the position of Executive Director of Operations and Board Member of the Business Services Organisation within Northern Ireland’s Health and Social Care Service. 

He has been in this position since June 2014 and is responsible for over 600 staff and contractors.

Prior to his current position, Waide’s career has spanned private and public sectors in the UK and Ireland where he has held roles with BMW Group, PWC Consulting, Publicis Sapient Global Markets and BAE Systems UK. 

Waide holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from University of Ulster and a Master’s in Engineering and Business Management from University of Warwick. 

As CEO, Waide will be based at the RSA headquarters in and will transition to his position in September of this year. 

“Both the Board and I are delighted to welcome Sam to the RSA and wish him every success in his position as CEO,” O’Donnell said. 

“The Board and I wish to acknowledge again the important contribution Moyagh Murdock has made to the work of the RSA during her six years as CEO,” she said. 

“Moyagh certainly enhanced the reputation of the RSA both in Ireland and internationally and she leaves the RSA pointed on a strong positive trajectory for furhter improvements in road safety. We wish her all the very best in her new position with Insurance Ireland.” 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

