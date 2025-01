SAMANTHA MUMBA HAS been announced as one of the acts bidding to represent Ireland in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The Irish singer-songwriter is one of six hopefuls that will compete in the Eurosong contest to be held on 7 February during a special edition of The Late Late Show.

The Eurovision Song Contest, a staple of the Irish and European music calendar, is set to take place in Basel, Switzerland this May, after last year’s show saw Swiss singer Nemo win the contest.

Mumba, who was revealed as the fourth artist in the running to represent Ireland, will be hoping to fly the flag in Switzerland with her song My Way.

She shot to fame at the age of 17 with her debut single Gotta Tell You, which achieved top five positions in the charts in Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Her eponymous debut album also sold over 4 million copies worldwide.

Mumba has also earned accolades for her role in a number of films, while she’s currently appearing in the BBC series Harry Wild alongside Jane Seymour.

Emmy was announced as the fifth act hoping to represent Ireland. RTÉ RTÉ

Norwegian singer EMMY was announced as the fifth act hoping to represent Ireland at this year’s song contest.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter has been performing since she was a child. Today, she is best known for singing on TikTok, with a profile of 1.2 million followers.

In 2021, she participated in Melodi Grand Prix, Norway’s national selection of a song for Eurovision Song Contest, performing the song Witch Woods.

She is hoping to represent Ireland at the contest this year with her song, Laika Party.

Both Mumba and Emmy will be interviewed on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 this afternoon, where both their songs will also be heard.

Two of the other acts bidding to represent Ireland were announced earlier this week.

Reylta entered the running with her new song Fire. Speaking on The Ray D’Arcy Show, the singer, whose real name is Caoimhe Glynn, she said she believed her track “is a magic song”.

Bobbi Arlo, a popular live act who was named Gay Times Artist of the Year in 2024, was the first act to enter the Eurosong race this week with her new song Powerplay.

The song has already been described by fans as an “edgy, well-produced pop song”, as has been compared to other successful dance/electronic pop hits such as Charli XCX’s latest album BRAT.