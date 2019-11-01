File sent to DPP over Santina Cawley murder case

GARDAÍ HAVE SENT a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to a woman in her thirties charged with the murder of a two-year-old girl in Cork.

Karen Harrington (35), of Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road in Cork is charged with the murder of Santina Cawley in July of this year.

At a sitting of Cork District Court today the accused was remanded on continuing bail for a month.

Harrington did not speak during the brief proceedings. She was wearing slacks and a green coat.

Harrington was initially remanded in custody last August. However, she obtained bail before the High Court. She was four months pregnant when she was charged.

Santina Cawley was found with critical injuries in a Boreenmanna Road flats on 5 July.

Judge Olann Kelleher heard from Sergeant Gearoid Davis who said the garda file in relation to the matter has been submitted to the DPP.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said his client faces a single charge. The case will be dealt with before the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Kelleher remanded Harrington on bail to appear again before Cork District Court later this month.

Cork District Court previously heard details of the arrest, caution and charge of the accused.

Detective Garda Cormac Crotty said that when Harrington was charged she replied: “I do not understand why I am being charged – I did not murder no one.”

The court previously directed that Harrington receive any medical attention required arising out of her pregnancy. She will appear before the court again on 29 November.