SARSFIELDS PRODUCED A major shock to dethrone Munster champions Ballygunner today and become the first Cork club to win this championship in 15 years.

Ballygunner were chasing four-in-a-row in the province but came unstuck against the Cork side.

Jack O’Connor’s early goal gave Sarsfields a platform to build on as they went ahead 1-11 to 1-8 at the interval.

And Shane O’Regan came off the bench to make a major impact as he struck 2-3 from play, hitting the net twice in the finale, as the East Cork club ran out four-point victors.

Sarsfields’ captain Conor O'Sullivan lifts the trophy with his son Shay. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Sarsfields, rank outsiders entering the game, produced a performance loaded with physicality and energy. They set the tone with a burst of early points before O’Connor got clear to rifle a shot to the net that left them in front 1-4 to 0-1 affter five minutes.

Yet Ballygunner rallied with Patrick Fitzgerald, who finished with five from play, showing his accuracy and then Dessie Hutchinson fielded a delivery before netting in the 17th minute. A Fitzgerald point two minutes left tied the game at 1-7 apiece. The Sarsfields response was impressive to create a three-point advantage by the final whistle – Daniel Hogan, Luke Elliott, O’Connor, and Colm McCarthy all raising white flags in that period.

The game remained in the balance in the second half. Sarsfields pushed four clear when Kerry native Bryan Murphy scored a superb point in the 41st minute but Ballygunner responded to cut the gap to two, 1-15 to 1-13 entering the final quarter.

Again Sarsfields went four clear, O’Regan’s contributions pushing them in front by the 52nd minute, but Ballygunner were given hope by scores from Fitzgerald and Conor Sheehan, to leave just two in it with five to play.

Then came O’Regan’s crucial first goal as he cut in from the right wing after being fed by Daniel Kearney, and with play waved on despite him seeming to over-carry possession, the forward blasted to the net. Pauric Mahony countered with a point to leave it 2-18 to 1-17, before Sarsfields made the game safe as O’Regan netted once more, Cathal McCarthy the provider.

Shane O'Regan fires home a goal for Sarsfields. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ballygunner got in for a few scores to trim the deficit, Mahony raising a green flag from a free, but Jack O’Connor rounded off a famous day for Sarsfields with the last point of the game.

Scorers for Sarsfields: Shane O’Regan 2-3, Daniel Hogan 0-5 (0-3f), Jack O’Connor 1-2, Daniel Kearney 0-4, L Elliott 0-2, Cian Darcy, Cathal McCarthy, Colm McCarthy, Bryan Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 1-8 (1-7f), Patrick Fitzgerald 0-5, Dessie Hutchinson 1-2, Conor Sheahan, Paddy Leavey, Kevin Mahony, Cormac Power 0-1 each.

Sarsfields

1. Ben Graham

2. Paul Leopold, 6. Eoghan Murphy, 4. Conor O’Sullivan (captain)

7. Luke Elliott, 20. Cillian Roche, 5. Bryan Murphy

14. Colm McCarthy, 22. Cathal McCarthy

9. Daniel Kearney, 11. Daniel Hogan, 8. Cian Darcy

23. Aaron Myers, 10. James Sweeney, 13. Jack O’Connor

Subs

15. Shane O’Regan for Myers (44)

24. Killian Murphy for Colm McCarthy (50)

28. Eoin O’Sullivan for Sweeney (59)

3. Craig Leahy for Kearney (62)

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny, 3. Barry Coughlan, 4. Tadhg Foley

21. Harry Ruddle, 6. Philip Mahony, 7. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan (joint captain), 9. Paddy Leavey

12. Peter Hogan, 11. Pauric Mahony (joint captain), 15. Mikey Mahony

10. Dessie Hutchinson, 14. Kevin Mahony, 13. Patrick Fitzgerald

Subs

19. Cormac Power for Hogan (44)

5. Shane O’Sullivan for Ronan Power (54)

22. Conor Tobin for Mikey Mahoney (58)

18. Aaron O’Neill for Foley (60)

17. Seán Harney for Coughlan (64)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

