Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 6 June, 2020
Phase Two starts Monday, Trump says US 'largely through' pandemic: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making headlines today.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Jun 2020, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 6,009 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5116406
Businesses in Dublin city centre were getting ready for re-opening yesterday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Businesses in Dublin city centre were getting ready for re-opening yesterday.

Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

IN A SPEECH that began with Cicero and ended with Sam Gamgee from the Lord of the Rings (yes, really), Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced details yesterday of how Ireland would be re-opening at a faster rate than originally indicated.

It means that shops can open from Monday, you can travel anywhere within your county, meet up to six people indoors and outdoors and up to 25 people will be permitted to attend a funeral.

Under the accelerated roadmap, pubs will also be opening earlier than previously indicated and so will shopping centres and hotels. Despite all this, people are still being asked to take all necessary precautions, particularly around social distancing.

“As our country opens up and we start interacting more, personal responsibility becomes even more important than ever. We got into this fight against Covid-19 together, and we will only get out of it together,” Varadkar stated.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points: 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • The UK has said the reproductive (R) rate of Covid-19 has increased slightly.
  • A Tory MP has apologised for attending a barbecue against government advice.
  • US President Donald Trump has said the US is “largely through” the pandemic, but 922 deaths were still recorded yesterday in America. The death toll there is 109,042.
  • President Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to pull Brazil – now the third worst-hit country – from the World Health Organization over “ideological bias”. 
  • A senior government official in France has said “we can reasonably say the virus is currently under control” in the country. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

