Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo A person watching high waves brought by Storm Elin off the coast of Co Clare. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

PA / AP Palestinians search for the bodies of the Al-Hor family killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza PA / AP / AP

#GAZA The Israeli military has continued its operations in Gaza, reportedly rounding up hundreds of men in the north of the enclave “from the age of 15″ according to UN monitors.

#COP Azerbaijan have announced that they have “secured a consensus” to host the climate conference in 2024.

#HACKNEY A 16 year old has been arrested in east London, for the murder of one woman and the attempted murder of two others.

#UKRAINE Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s First Lady, has warned Ukrainians will face “mortal danger” if the West backs down over financial support for the resistance against Vladimir Putin’s forces.

#AI EU NEGOTIATORS HAVE clinched a deal on the world’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules. The agreement paves the way for legal oversight of technology used in popular generative AI services such as ChatGPT.

PARTING SHOT

Members of Extinction Rebellion and People Before Profit spilled “oil” from canisters emblazoned “Death by Oil” on the steps of JP Morgan’s offices on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay as they demanded that JP Morgan Chase divest from fossil fuels, after the US based bank provided $39.2 billion in funding to the fossil fuel industry in 2022.

XRI Media XRI Media