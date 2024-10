A TV DRAMA based on a bestselling book about about the disappearance of Jean McConville will air in Ireland next month.

It’s based on the New York Times best-selling book ‘Say Nothing’ by US author Patrick Radden Keefe, which has been adapted into a nine-part series.

Disney+ has confirmed that the series of the same name will be available in Ireland on the streaming site when the show premieres on 14 November.

Mother-of-10 Jean McConville was one of the Disappeared – she was taken from her home in west Belfast in December 1972.

Advertisement

Her remains were found by a walker in August 2003 on a beach in Co Louth.

File image of Jean McConville. PA PA

Spanning four decades, Say Nothing opens with the abduction of the single mother from her home while surrounded by her children.

The show also promises to tell the story of various IRA members, the armed conflict on the island and the “emotional and psychological costs of a code of silence” facing those involved.

It’s the latest examination of the tumultuous period of Irish history to come to the screen, with its broadcast having the potential to to coincide with the general election here.