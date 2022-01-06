Thousands of principals fear impact of teacher shortages as schools reopen today

PRIMARY AND SECONDARY school students are back in classrooms today amid widespread concerns over staff shortages due to Covid-19 infections and close contacts.

With the coronavirus disease highly prevalent in communities, principals of schools across the country have warned that significant numbers of teachers, special needs assistants and non-teaching staff will not be available due to having Covid-19 or being identified as a close contact.

Teachers’ unions also flagged problems; the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) noted that up to 8,000 teachers are expected to be absent today while the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) said up to 50% of member teachers will not be available due to Covid.

New guidance issued by the Department of Education yesterday afternoon instructed schools to maximise in-person teaching “for as many students as possible” and provide remote learning when classes cannot take place in schools.

The guidance noted that, as a minimum, schools should remain open for children with special educational needs “in all situations”.

Third and fourth year student teachers have also been made available to cover absences between now and the mid-term break in February.

A survey carried out by the Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN) this week found that 40% of schools had concerns about having adequate staff available to cover every classroom.

Pairic Clerkin of the IPPN said staffing will be a significant challenge in schools for the coming weeks.

“In a school situation, you have to have a teacher for every class. That’s the bottom line. Trying to make that happen will be the challenge for schools, principals, for everyone in the system,” Clerkin said.

That’s why we really do appreciate the support of the colleges in making their student teachers available to support us for the next couple of months. That’s really helpful.

The IPPN chief executive added that the student teachers have gained experience teaching in classrooms over the course of two years and are well placed to support the education system in the “crisis situation”.

Education Minister Norma Foley said yesterday that she would not be seeking a derogation to exempt teachers from restricted movements rules for close contacts.

Despite Ireland’s high Covid case numbers, public health chiefs gave assurances to school management and unions that it was safe to return to the classroom ahead of today’s reopening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday defended the government’s decision to open schools as planned today, saying that they were putting the child’s needs first.

Martin said that “children do best when at school” and that this was the motivation behind the decision to proceed with the reopening of education.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting today to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in Ireland.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said following a Cabinet meeting yesterday that the public health advisers are not expected to recommend any fresh restrictions.