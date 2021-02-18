#Open journalism No news is bad news

Cabinet sub-committee to 'definitively' decide what the plan is for reopening schools

The Taoiseach said the reopening of schools is likely to begin 1 March with junior and senior infants, as well as 1st and second class.

By Christina Finn Thursday 18 Feb 2021, 11:56 AM
TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the Cabinet Covid sub-committee will meet today to “definitively” decide on what the plan is for reopening schools. 

He told Limerick’s Live 95FM that the reopening of schools is going to be phased and likely to begin 1 March with junior and senior infants, as well as 1st and second class. 

The Taoiseach announced last night to his parliamentary party that in terms of post-primary, Leaving Cert and fifth-year students will likely return first, with other years returning throughout March.

The current aim is for full days, but with strict guidelines to be followed by students and teachers, including bubbles in school, and when travelling to and from school.

Speaking on the radio this morning, the Taoiseach said public health experts will be making a presentation to government on the reopening schools, stating that “public health authorities want to do this on a gradual basis, because they want to monitor the impact of increased mobilisation of people on the spread of the disease”.

“A million people coming back at the one time, it’s just not possible, because of the impact, given the nature of the variant that we now have, which is highly transmissible, and more dangerous,” he said.

He said the public health will monitor the return of students after the first two weeks to assess the impact. 

Martin said the sub-Cabinet committee has to decide on the plan “definitively today” and make recommendations to the Cabinet, which will meet next week on Tuesday.

The final plan will be announced then next week, once there is full Cabinet sign off, though the details should be known later this afternoon.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Education Minister Norma Foley also said the government will announce further plans on Tuesday.

“But at this point I am cautiously optimistic to employ what the Deputy CMO said that we have to have a cautious return to schooling.

“I would be very hopeful that would begin on 1 March with Leaving Certs and perhaps with the junior students in primary school. And after a two-week period or so we would review that and we would move along with other students, but it is a phased return,” she said. 

Martin said Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman will be working with the childcare sector for similar “gradual reopening” of creches.

Creches will want to be in ‘one step’ with the schools, he said but added that he did not want to preempt the consultations and speculate that creches might be open come 1 March.

The government is also set to launch its revised version of the Living with Covid plan next week. 

“We’re looking at a very cautious reopening. We want to roll out the vaccines to get as many people as possible”, he said, adding that the fall in case numbers, and hospitalisations “does give us hope”. 

