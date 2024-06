The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Scotland 0

Hungary 1

SCOTLAND ARE OUT of Euro 2024 after Kevin Csoboth scored a winning goal for Hungary in the 100th minute.

It means the Scots will finish bottom of Group A and are eliminated before the knockout stages.

Elsewhere in that group, there was more drama in second-half injury time when Niclas Fullkrug ensured top spot for Germany with a 92nd-minute equaliser against Switzerland.

Advertisement

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.